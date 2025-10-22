Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys are said to be interested in making a move at the NFL trade deadline to strengthen their chances of making a playoff run this season.
On Tuesday, rumors circulated that they were interested in Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby. That hope was dashed quickly when reports revealed that Dallas wasn't making any calls, and that Las Vegas has no interest in trading Crosby.
That doesn't mean there are no moves for Dallas to make. With several players potentially available, here's a ranking of the top options for the Cowboys at the trade deadline.
5. Alontae Taylor, CB, New Orleans Saints
A second-round pick out of Tennessee in 2022, Alontae Taylor is in the final year of his deal and could be an interesting trade piece. He's proven capable of playing in the slot or the outside and if the New Orleans Saints aren't interested in extending him, they might be willing to listen to offers.
4. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are likely going to blow things up this offseason, which means they could have a fire sale in South Beach. If so, the Cowboys could have multiple options, including Jaelan Phillips.
In terms of pure talent, the 2021 first-round pick could be No. 1 on this list. The problem is that he's struggled with injuries, even retiring briefly during his collegiate days. This would be a risk, but the reward would be high if they hit.
3. Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, New York Jets
Jermaine Johnson played in just two games last season due to a torn Achilles. He's still working his way back, playing in four games this year with 15 tackles and a sack.
Like Miami, the Jets need to tear it down to the studs, and Johnson could be on the block. His familiarity with Dallas defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton makes him one of the players to keep an eye on.
2. Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Miami Dolphins
Another Dolphin who has dealt with injuries but could be an option is Bradley Chubb. The former North Carolina State standout missed all of 2024 with a torn ACL but has played in all seven games this season.
He has four sacks this year and had 11 in 2023, which was his last full season. Chubb might be harder to land, but he would be an instant impact player.
1. Will McDonald IV, EDGE, New York Jets
The 15th overall pick out of Iowa State in 2023, Will McDonald IV had a breakout campaign in 2024. He recorded 28 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and forced two fumbles.
So far in 2025, he has just 12 tackles and two sacks, but he's still an effective pass rusher. What's better is that he would be under contract for two more seasons, provided his fifth-year option is picked up.
