Cowboys-Broncos announcer assignment draws former Dallas star in Week 8
The Dallas Cowboys make the trip to Mile High for a Week 8 showdown with the Denver Broncos as the NFL season rolls on. The Cowboys vs. Broncos clash will be airing on CBS.
Ahead of Sunday afternoon's game, the announcer assignments from CBS Sports have been announced, and Dallas-Denver has drawn the network's A-team.
Yes, that means former Cowboys star Tony Romo will be on the call.
Romo joins broadcasting legend Jim Nantz in the booth, While Tracy Wolfson will be providing updates from the sideline throughout the day.
Love him or hate him, when Romo is in the booth, you can expect some interesting commentary throughout the game. However, he provides some unique insight -- especially when it's the Cowboys who are playing.
Let's take a look at all of the information you need for Week 8 against Miami can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys vs Broncos announcer pairing & viewing info
Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Denver, Colorado
Venue: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
TV Channel: CBS
Betting Odds: Broncos -3.5 | O/U: 51.5
