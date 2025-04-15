Dak Prescott shares touching message to former teammate after retirement
Dallas Cowboys fans had a celebratory, yet somber day when it was announced that former offensive lineman Tyron Smith was signing a one-day contract to retire with the team.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the eight-time Pro Bowl selection is calling it a career and wanted to officially retire as a member of the Cowboys.
Fans and former teammates have been sending their well wishes for the future Hall of Famer. One of Smith's former teammates, quarterback Dak Prescott, had a special message for one of his great protectors.
"I always got your Back, as you had mine," wrote Prescott in his Instagram story, with a picture of Smith doing what he did best.
It was hard for fans to see Smith leave last season. After 13 seasons with the Cowboys, Smith spent the 2024 season with the New York Jets.
Smith is one of the greatest players ever to play for the Cowboys, and this is an incredible moment for him and the franchise.
The USC star was selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft and carved out a path that only the elite follow. Without question, Smith will soon join the elite of the elite in Canton, Ohio, where he should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
