Cowboys urged to sign ‘relatively cheap’ guard in NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys appear to be done making additions through NFL free agency until after the NFL draft.
In contrast to the 2024 offseason, they added several players not only as free agent signings, but through trades as well. They’ve set themselves up to enter the draft without the need to reach for any position.
MORE: Final Mel Kiper 2025 mock draft fills Cowboys' major offensive need
While they seem content, PFN’s Mark Stolte believes they could still improve their roster in free agency, with Will Hernandez as his top target.
”Will Hernandez is a relatively cheap option who has experience at the right guard position, which is a clear need for the Cowboys after losing Zack Martin to retirement. This will give them immediate competition for Robert Jones and whoever they draft this season.” — Stolte, PFN
MORE: Cowboys star Micah Parsons named trade candidate ahead of NFL draft
Hernandez is coming off a knee injury, which explains why he has yet to find a new team — and why Stolte believes he would be “relatively cheap.” Joining Dallas makes sense considering he spent the past two seasons under offensive line coach Klayton Adams, who took over as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator this year.
Knowing a primary member of the coaching staff would help him get acclimated quickly, and it would be a win for Dallas as well. They have faith in Brock Hoffman as their starter, but if healthy, Hernandez would be an upgrade.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys make shocking move in new NFL mock draft to bolster trenches
Viral video shows Micah Parsons arriving to Cowboys offseason program
Cowboys' Marist Liufau roasted at WNBA draft after girlfriend Sonia Citron is picked
Cowboys named among best landing spots for Heisman Trophy finalist
Potential Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft target gets All-Pro comparison