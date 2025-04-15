Future Hall of Famer signing 1-day deal with Dallas Cowboys to retire with team
Future Hall of Fame offensive tackle Tyron Smith will be retiring as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Smith, who spent the first 13 seasons of his NFL career with the Cowboys, signed with the New York Jets for the 2024 campaign.
The former first-round NFL Draft pick will rejoin the Cowboys on a one-day contract to retire as a member of America's Team during a ceremony on Wednesday.
The exact details of the ceremony have not yet been announced. News of Smith's retirement was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Tuesday afternoon.
Smith was drafted with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and went on to become one of the franchise greats. Smith, a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team, finishes his career as a five-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler.
Additional details on Smith's ceremony with the Cowboys will be updated when made available.
We wish our best to Tyron Smith in the next chapter of his career and thanks for a legendary career.
