Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Dallas' contract dilemmas; Cowboys loaded practice squad

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Monday, September 2.

Josh Sanchez

Nov 13, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) greet each other before their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Nov 13, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) greet each other before their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. / Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Happy Labor Day, Cowboys Nation. Today we all get to celebrate the final day of an extended weekend and that extra day of rest while we anticipate the start of the 2024 NFL regular season.

It's less than one week until the Dallas Cowboys play meaningful football, so buckle up.

Hopefully, there will be plenty of barbecue in your future today, but if you need a break from the sun and ice-cold brews, we've got you covered with some of the latest Cowboys news making the rounds online.

So, let's see what has people buzzing. Indulge.

MORE: 3 Cowboys players land on 'All-22 NFL team' for 2024 season

Cowboys Contract Dilemmas

Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys
August 10, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and owner Jerry Jones (right) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys secured a lucrative contract extension with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, but who's next?

Everyone knows Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, but so are DeMarcus Lawrence and Zach Martin. Special teams weapon Brandon Aubrey will also need a pay raise, and defensive stars Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland have the end of their contracts approaching.

So, again, who is next? Mickey Spagnola of DallasCowboys.com takes a look at the Cowboys' contract dilemma which has a complicated answer.

Cowboys' Loaded Practice Squad

Malik Davis, Dallas Cowboys
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis (34) runs during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have a roster loaded with talent from top to bottom. The 53-man roster has All-Pros at virtually every key position, including the team's quarterback-wide receiver duo and edge rusher-cornerback tandem.

It will be interesting to see how everyone performs in 2024, but if the Cowboys need reinforcements, there is the practice squad. That practice squad's talent has been underrated, but InsideTheStar.com takes a look at just how deep the talent goes.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Cowboys fantasy football players who could make or break your team...Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you... Osa Odighizuwa hosts baby shower for group of expecting mothers... Rico Dowdle reveals biggest motivation for success with Cowboys... Trevon Diggs' son Aaiden shows off skills with Derrick Henry-esque stiff arm.

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News