Cowboy Roundup: Dallas' contract dilemmas; Cowboys loaded practice squad
Happy Labor Day, Cowboys Nation. Today we all get to celebrate the final day of an extended weekend and that extra day of rest while we anticipate the start of the 2024 NFL regular season.
It's less than one week until the Dallas Cowboys play meaningful football, so buckle up.
Hopefully, there will be plenty of barbecue in your future today, but if you need a break from the sun and ice-cold brews, we've got you covered with some of the latest Cowboys news making the rounds online.
So, let's see what has people buzzing. Indulge.
Cowboys Contract Dilemmas
The Dallas Cowboys secured a lucrative contract extension with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, but who's next?
Everyone knows Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, but so are DeMarcus Lawrence and Zach Martin. Special teams weapon Brandon Aubrey will also need a pay raise, and defensive stars Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland have the end of their contracts approaching.
So, again, who is next? Mickey Spagnola of DallasCowboys.com takes a look at the Cowboys' contract dilemma which has a complicated answer.
Cowboys' Loaded Practice Squad
The Cowboys have a roster loaded with talent from top to bottom. The 53-man roster has All-Pros at virtually every key position, including the team's quarterback-wide receiver duo and edge rusher-cornerback tandem.
It will be interesting to see how everyone performs in 2024, but if the Cowboys need reinforcements, there is the practice squad. That practice squad's talent has been underrated, but InsideTheStar.com takes a look at just how deep the talent goes.
