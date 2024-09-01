3 Dallas Cowboys players land on 'All-22 NFL team' for 2024 season
The Dallas Cowboys are showcasing their strength and depth on the roster with a trio of standout players earning recognition on Bucky Brooks' All-22 team for the 2024 NFL season
The trio of All-Pros have each solidified their status as top-tier talents at their respective positions.
Can you guess who they are?
CeeDee Lamb: The All-Pro Playmaker
CeeDee Lamb's standout performance in the 2023 season, exceeding 1,700 receiving yards, earned him a well-deserved blockbuster deal with the Cowboys. His route-running prowess and playmaking abilities have solidified his position as WR1 for the foreseeable future.
The All-Pro pass catcher landed a blockbuster deal after posting ridiculous numbers as the Cowboys' No.1 option. Lamb topped the 1,700-yard mark in 2023, exhibiting the route-running skills and playmaking traits that made it a no-brainer for owner Jerry Jones to break the bank to keep the receiver in the fold for the next five years.- Bucky Brooks
Both fantasy football enthusiasts and Cowboys fans alike eagerly anticipate Lamb's potential to become a prolific scorer and play maker on the perimeter for years to come.
Tyler Smith: The Athletic Freak
Tyler Smith's athleticism, balance, and body control make him a formidable force on the offensive line. His natural tackle skills combined with his punishing blows deliver a powerful presence in the trenches.
The All-Pro guard is an athletic freak with exceptional balance and body control. Smith shadowboxes like a heavyweight champ, delivering punishing body blows that stop defenders in their tracks. As a natural tackle playing inside, Smith's athleticism, balance, and agility make him a nightmare to deal with in the trenches.- Bucky Brooks
Smith's unique combination of agility and strength positions him as a key asset for the Cowboys' offensive strategy and long term future on the offensive line.
Micah Parsons: The Game-Changer
Micah Parsons is redefining the linebacker position with his hybrid pass-rushing abilities and the versatility to move him all over the field.
His explosive speed, power, and technique have resulted in an impressive career record of 40.5 sacks, 51 tackles for loss, and seven forced fumbles in just 50 starts.
The two-time All-Pro defender is revolutionizing the game as a hybrid pass rusher with a unique ability to rush from anywhere on the frontline or second level. Parsons also excels at whipping interior blockers on A-gap blitzes, the Cowboys' designated defensive playmaker is a rare find as a traditional inside linebacker with elite pass-rushing skills.- Bucky Brooks
Parsons' versatility allows him to rush from anywhere on the line, making him a constant threat to opposing offenses.
