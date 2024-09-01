Diggs' son Aaiden shows off skills with Derrick Henry-esque stiff arm
Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs saw his son become a viral sensation after a hilarious cameo on HBO's Hard Knocks two years ago.
His son, Aaiden Diggs, innocently mistook Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott for Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes during a face-to-face meeting, all while wearing Prescott's No. 4 jersey.
It was one of the few pure and wholesome moments you get from "reality TV."
Now, two years later, Aaiden is making a name for himself on the football field.
In a video posted to Aaiden's Instagram account managed by his mom, Aaiden, who plays quarterback for his team, showed that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree and flexed his football skills.
After fumbling the snap, Aaiden regathers himself, takes the ball around the edge and delivers a vicious stiff arm on his way down the field.
That's how you do it, young man.
In just one week, it will be Aaiden's father's turn to make plays on the field.
Trevon Diggs is ready to bounce back from a torn ACL that cost him most of the 2024 season and prove that he can return to top form. Diggs was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 after leading the NFL in interceptions.
Diggs will have to wait to be paired up with fellow All-Pro DaRon Bland, who is out for up to two months after undergoing foot surgery, but he will get to teach standout rookie Caelen Carson the ropes during Bland's absence.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
