Rico Dowdle reveals biggest motivation for success with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2024 NFL season with a running back-by-committee approach. Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn are the backs on the 53-man roster, while four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook was recently signed to the practice squad.
Dowdle will take a larger role in the Cowboys backfield than in previous years, with head coach Mike McCarthy saying he will play less on special teams and is a true three-down back.
While Dowdle will be competing with Elliott, Vaughn, and eventually Cook for carries, he has all of the motivation he needs at home.
MORE: Rico Dowdle 'looking forward' to opportunity for more playing time
Dowdle discussed his biggest motivation for success entering the season and it came down to two people: his girls.
"It's not any extra motivation. I've got two kids. That's all the motivation I need. I've got two little girls," Dowdle said, via DallasCowboys.com. "It's nice having a guy like Dalvin come in and Zeke and those guys have been in the Pro Bowl. It's a lot of experience. I just take it all in and go out there and continue to do what I do."
Dowdle also says he will focus on remaining healthy in 2024, after missing 31 games -- including the entire 2021 season -- due to injury since joining the Cowboys in 2020.
"Last year, I missed one game and I probably could've played. So I was pretty healthy last year," Dowdle said. "That's definitely a focus of mine. I never want to miss a game. Availability is the best ability. I'm definitely doing everything I can not to be in the training room."
Last season, Dowdle rushed for 361 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 17 catches for 144 yards and two additional scores.
Dowdle will look to build off of that success as he gets more work this season with the goal of helping the team win and making his girls proud back home.
