NFL analyst throws cold water on Cowboys rookies' hype
The Dallas Cowboys enter training camp with the expectation that several rookies will play key roles in 2024. That includes first round pick Tyler Guyton and second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland.
If all goes according to plan, Guyton will be the starter at left tackle and Kneeland will be their primary reserve pass rusher. Throughout offseason programs, both players have been impressive and earned praise from head coach Mike McCarthy as well as many of their teammates.
Not everyone is sold, however, as Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report is selling on both rookies. His reasoning on Kneeland goes back to knocks on his lack of athletic traits, which were brought up often during the scouting process.
“Of course, that might say more about the state of the Cowboys' rebuilt line than it does about Kneeland's instant-impact potential. The line is in flux after the departures of Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz, and Kneeland was widely viewed as an athletically limited prospect.”
With Guyton, the issue is completely different. The Oklahoma product has every trait you look for in an offensive tackle but lacks experience.
”Guyton's physical traits and upside were not question marks leading up to the draft. His lack of experience was his biggest negative and could prevent Guyton from being a star player right away.”
Kneeland, thankfully, can still be brought along slowly. With Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Sam Williams on the edge, there’s no need for him to take on too much responsibility. He’s going to be asked to play but if he needs time to develop, he’s going to get that.
The same isn’t true for Guyton. The first-round pick is going to be thrown to the wolves as he faces a gauntlet to start his career, including 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett in Week 1.
Knox did at least end on a high note, saying he would ‘buy’ the Jalen Brooks hype. The second-year receiver has been turning heads and could wind up battling for the No. 3 spot in the receiving corps.
