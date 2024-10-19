Dallas Cowboys 2024 Thanksgiving halftime performer announced
The Dallas Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants will go down on Thursday, November 28.
While we have known the opponent for months, this week we learned who will provide the entertainment.
It was announced in a video alongside the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders that country music star Lainey Wilson will be performing during The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show.
Lainey will be joined by a special guest who has yet to be named.
"I am so excited to announce that I have teamed up with The Salvation Army to love beyond the holidays and make a difference in our communities all year round," said Lainey.
Last year, Dolly Parton had the honor.
Previous halftime performers include Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, LeeAnn Rimes, Destiny's Child, Reba McEntire, and more.
