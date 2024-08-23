Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys 2024 TV Schedule: When & where to watch every game

The 2024 NFL regular season is right around the corner, so when and where do the Dallas Cowboys play each and every week of the season?

Josh Sanchez

Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view as the Dallas Cowboys snap the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view as the Dallas Cowboys snap the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2024-25 NFL regular season schedule is right around the corner, with the Dallas Cowboys kicking off the new year on the road against the Cleveland Browns on September 8.

The Cowboys face seven 2023 playoff teams over the first ten games of the season, so the team will be battle-tested right out of the gate.

Cowboys fans will get a good look at the team in primetime throughout the year, with a league-high six primetime games and three Sunday Night Football appearances.

MORE: Predicting the Dallas Cowboys' final record for the 2024 season

Of course, the team must first wrap up the preseason, which will happen at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, August 24, against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Once the preseason wraps up, there will be final roster cuts and the team will be ready to roll into the regular season to gear up for a postseason run.

To be prepared for the regular season, let's take a full look at the team's TV schedule to seen when and where they will take the field.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 TV Schedule

NFL Sunday Ticket
Oct. 19, 2013; El Segundo, CA, USA; The set of DIRECTV's NFL Sunday Ticket's RED ZONE Channel at DIRECTV's Los Angeles Broadcast Center in El Segundo, CA. for a behind the scenes look at this innovative platform created to watch NFL action every Sunday. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
  • Week 1: at Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 8, 4:35 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 15, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Week 4: at New York Giants, Thursday, Sept. 26, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
  • Week 5: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
  • Week 6: vs. Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Week 7: BYE
  • Week 8: at San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
  • Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
  • Week 11: vs. Houston Texans, Monday, Nov. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Week 12: at Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Week 13: vs. New York Giants, Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Week 14: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)*
  • Week 15: at Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
  • Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Week 18: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 5

*Games subject to change; Week 18 games TBD

Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Last Call: Cowboys final depth chart of the preseason released

Dynamic Duo: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb earn a top NFL ranking

R&R: Cowboys all smiles after camp ends & the real fun begins (PHOTOS)

Who Knew? Marist Liufau stuns the Cowboys with hidden singing talent

Cowgirls: Meet Charly Barby: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News