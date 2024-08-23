Dallas Cowboys 2024 TV Schedule: When & where to watch every game
The 2024-25 NFL regular season schedule is right around the corner, with the Dallas Cowboys kicking off the new year on the road against the Cleveland Browns on September 8.
The Cowboys face seven 2023 playoff teams over the first ten games of the season, so the team will be battle-tested right out of the gate.
Cowboys fans will get a good look at the team in primetime throughout the year, with a league-high six primetime games and three Sunday Night Football appearances.
Of course, the team must first wrap up the preseason, which will happen at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, August 24, against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Once the preseason wraps up, there will be final roster cuts and the team will be ready to roll into the regular season to gear up for a postseason run.
To be prepared for the regular season, let's take a full look at the team's TV schedule to seen when and where they will take the field.
Dallas Cowboys 2024 TV Schedule
- Week 1: at Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 8, 4:35 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 15, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 4: at New York Giants, Thursday, Sept. 26, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
- Week 5: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
- Week 6: vs. Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: at San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
- Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Week 11: vs. Houston Texans, Monday, Nov. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Week 12: at Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 13: vs. New York Giants, Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 14: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)*
- Week 15: at Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
- Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 18: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 5
*Games subject to change; Week 18 games TBD
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
