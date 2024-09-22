Dallas Cowboys prospect watch: Emeka Egbuka should be top priority
The Dallas Cowboys have hopes of a deep postseason run in the 2024 NFL season, but it's never too early to look ahead at some players who could help the team into the future.
It's no secret that the Cowboys have depth concerns at running back and wide receiver, with unproven players yet to take the next step up in their careers.
If the season plays out without a player at those positions showing they can handle a bigger role, the team will have to look to address the issues in the 2025 NFL Draft. Luckily for Dallas, several players in college football are proving they can be stars at the next level.
One of those players is Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
In the Buckeyes' Week 4 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd, Egbuka once again balled out and showed why he is one of the top receivers in the game.
The senior pass catcher hauled in five passes for 117 yards and one touchdown in the 49-14 win.
If you give Egbuka a lane, he will turn on the jets and never look back.
Up next for the No. 3 Buckeyes is a trip to East Lansing to take on Michigan State under the lights at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, September 28.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
