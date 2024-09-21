Cowboys Country

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 3: Where do Cowboys stand?

Let's take a look at how the 2025 NFL Draft order would look if the season were to end today.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell introduces members of the University of Michigan football team and their recent National Championship trophy before the start of the second round of 2024 NFL draft in Detroit.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell introduces members of the University of Michigan football team and their recent National Championship trophy before the start of the second round of 2024 NFL draft in Detroit. / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season is underway and teams are ready to shake off the cobwebs and set the tone to close out the first month. For the Dallas Cowboys, this week's game is crucial after an embarrassing loss a week ago.

After Week 3, the outlook could be grim for teams who start the year 0-3. For those teams, it will be hard not to look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.

If the season were to end today, the Cincinnati Bengals would own the No. 1 overall pick, while the Cowboys would land in the top 15.

Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?

A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 3 can be seen below.

2025 NFL Draft - Week 3

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys
Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, greets fans before the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Indianapolis Colts

3. Tennessee Titans

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. Denver Broncos

9. Los Angeles Rams

10. Washington Commanders

11.  Cleveland Browns

12. Chicago Bears

13. Dallas Cowboys

14. Miami Dolphins

15. Las Vegas Raiders

16. Green Bay Packers

17. Detroit Lions

18. San Francisco 49ers

19. Philadelphia Eagles

20. New England Patriots

21. New York Jets

22. Arizona Cardinals

23. Atlanta Falcons

24. Kansas City Chiefs

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

26. Houston Texans

27. Minnesota Vikings

28. New Orleans Saints

29. Seattle Seahawks

30. Los Angeles Chargers

31. Buffalo Bills

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

* NFL Draft order subject to change

