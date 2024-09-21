Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 3: Where do Cowboys stand?
Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season is underway and teams are ready to shake off the cobwebs and set the tone to close out the first month. For the Dallas Cowboys, this week's game is crucial after an embarrassing loss a week ago.
After Week 3, the outlook could be grim for teams who start the year 0-3. For those teams, it will be hard not to look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.
If the season were to end today, the Cincinnati Bengals would own the No. 1 overall pick, while the Cowboys would land in the top 15.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 3 can be seen below.
2025 NFL Draft - Week 3
1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Indianapolis Colts
3. Tennessee Titans
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
5. New York Giants
6. Carolina Panthers
7. Baltimore Ravens
8. Denver Broncos
9. Los Angeles Rams
10. Washington Commanders
11. Cleveland Browns
12. Chicago Bears
13. Dallas Cowboys
14. Miami Dolphins
15. Las Vegas Raiders
16. Green Bay Packers
17. Detroit Lions
18. San Francisco 49ers
19. Philadelphia Eagles
20. New England Patriots
21. New York Jets
22. Arizona Cardinals
23. Atlanta Falcons
24. Kansas City Chiefs
25. Pittsburgh Steelers
26. Houston Texans
27. Minnesota Vikings
28. New Orleans Saints
29. Seattle Seahawks
30. Los Angeles Chargers
31. Buffalo Bills
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
* NFL Draft order subject to change
