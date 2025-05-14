Dallas Cowboys 2025 schedule: Full list of games & opponents
Ladies and gentlemen, we made it. The Dallas Cowboys' complete schedule for the 2025 regular season has officially been announced, and now everyone can start planning their travel for the upcoming NFL campaign.
Leading up to Wednesday night's primetime schedule release show, we had learned a handful of games.
But now, we can see how everything will be laid out for Brian Schottenheimer's inaugural season as head coach of America's Team.
Now that the schedule is out there for the world to see, get ready for the predictions to start pouring in.
When will Dallas' must-see games take place? When will the Cowboys have their bye week? What is the most brutal stretch of the schedule?
All of those answers can be found below with a full look at the team's 2025 schedule and opponents (Home games in bold).
Dallas Cowboys' 2025 regular season schedule
WEEK 1: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles | NBC | 8: 20 p.m. ET
WEEK 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 3: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears | FOX } 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 4: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 5: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 6: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 7: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 8: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos | CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 9: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (MNF) | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET
WEEK 10: BYE WEEK
WEEK 11: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET
WEEK 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving) | CBS | 4:30 p.m. ET
WEEK 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (TNF) | Prime Video | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD)
