Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL schedule: How many miles will America's Team travel?

The 2025 NFL schedule release is less than 24 hours away, but with the International Series set, we now know how far each team will travel.

General view of the Dallas Cowboys on tour traveling museum at training camp at River Ridge Field.
General view of the Dallas Cowboys on tour traveling museum at training camp at River Ridge Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will be opening the 2025 NFL regular season on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champion and division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

While we know where the team will be in Week One and what teams they will face throughout the year, we have to wait until Wednesday, May 13, in primetime to learn when each game will take place.

But while we wait for the dates, some folks were busy totaling the mileage that each team will travel throughout the upcoming season.

For Dallas, the travel schedule falls right in the middle of the pack with 18,897 miles throughout the year. That is more than the New York Giants (16,081) and Eagles (15,924), but less than the Washington Commanders (21,363).

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shakes hands with fans while leaving the field after a game against Washington.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shakes hands with fans while leaving the field after a game against Washington. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The team that will cover the most distance this season is the Los Angeles Chargers, who will travel a whopping 37,086 miles. The Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil, during Week 1.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Cincinnati Bengals will travel just 8,753 miles throughout the season. Cincinnati is the only team in the NFL that will travel less than 10,000 miles. It must be nice.

The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off the NFL regular season on Thursday, September September 4. Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

