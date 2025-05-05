Cowboys Country

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up rookie minicamp on Sunday, May 4, so let's take a look at the next dates to look forward to on the offseason calendar.

Dallas Cowboys players go through drills during OTAs at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys players go through drills during OTAs at The Star in Frisco, Texas. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' offseason ramped up last weekend with rookie minicamp giving the coaching staff its first look at the 2025 NFL draft class and undrafted free agents putting in work on the field.

There were some positives that came out of the three-day minicamp, but we'll really learn more about the players once they take the field with some of the team's veterans.

Rookie minicamp is a way to get your toes wet in the NFL waters, but OTAs and mandatory minicamp is where the real action begins. Luckily for the rooks, they have a couple of weeks to get ready for what is to come.

Teams around the league will begin organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday, May 19. OTAs are voluntary, but it's always intersting to see who shows up.

There are a handful of OTA periods before what really matters: mandatory minicamp.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons goes through drills during voluntary Organized Team Activities at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons goes through drills during voluntary Organized Team Activities at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Mandatory minicamp for the Cowboys will begin on Tuesday, June 10, and run through Thursday, June 12. That's when we know that training camp and the preseason are right around the corner.

A full look at the Cowboys' rookie minicamp and offseason workout schedule can be seen below, via the team's official website.

Dallas Cowboys offseason workout schedule

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

OTAs: May 19-20, May 22, May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

Offseason workouts may not tell a lot about what to expect from the team during the upcoming season, but it's going to be exciting to see the highly-touted rookie class come together with some veterans to see how everyone gels together.

