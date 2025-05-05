Cowboys' 2025 offseason workout schedule following rookie minicamp
The Dallas Cowboys' offseason ramped up last weekend with rookie minicamp giving the coaching staff its first look at the 2025 NFL draft class and undrafted free agents putting in work on the field.
There were some positives that came out of the three-day minicamp, but we'll really learn more about the players once they take the field with some of the team's veterans.
Rookie minicamp is a way to get your toes wet in the NFL waters, but OTAs and mandatory minicamp is where the real action begins. Luckily for the rooks, they have a couple of weeks to get ready for what is to come.
Teams around the league will begin organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday, May 19. OTAs are voluntary, but it's always intersting to see who shows up.
There are a handful of OTA periods before what really matters: mandatory minicamp.
Mandatory minicamp for the Cowboys will begin on Tuesday, June 10, and run through Thursday, June 12. That's when we know that training camp and the preseason are right around the corner.
A full look at the Cowboys' rookie minicamp and offseason workout schedule can be seen below, via the team's official website.
Dallas Cowboys offseason workout schedule
OTAs: May 19-20, May 22, May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12
Offseason workouts may not tell a lot about what to expect from the team during the upcoming season, but it's going to be exciting to see the highly-touted rookie class come together with some veterans to see how everyone gels together.
