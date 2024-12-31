Complete 2025 Dallas Cowboys schedule nearly finalized
The 2024 NFL season has almost come to a close.
And with the regular season NFL standings nearly finalized, that also means the Dallas Cowboys 2025 schedule is beginning to come together.
In fact, Per ESPN's Todd Archer, the vast majority of the schedule has already been decided, including the entire home slate in Arlington. Of course, there are no particular dates as of yet for any of the opponents. However, Cowboys fans now know who will be visiting AT&T Stadium next season.
MORE: Mike McCarthy wants to 'finish the race' not interested in talking losing record
In 2025, the Cowboys will have eight total home games, with matchups against the Eagles, Giants and Commanders making up three of those matchups. The remaining slate will consist of the Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, and Cardinals.
As for the away slate, that has nearly come together as well, with only two of the nine opponents remaining to be decided. Of course, the NFC East division rival Eagles, Commanders, and Giants make up three of those matchups, with the other four games consisting of trips to Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, and Chicago.
Meanwhile, the other two spots that have yet to be decided have come down to a matchup vs. either the New York Jets or New England Patriots of the AFC East, and either the Carolina Panthers or New Orleans Saints of the NFC South.
Those final two matchups will depend on the results of the final slate of games this coming Sunday, and where the teams finish in their respective divisions.
You can check out the full list of projected opponents below:
HOME
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- L.A. Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Arizona Cardinals
AWAY
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New England Patriots/New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers/New Orleans Saints
