Cowboys vs. 49ers, NFL Week 8: betting odds & preview
After a week off, the Dallas Cowboys are back in action and find themselves in a must-win situation as they approach the season's halfway point.
Dallas' third primetime game of the season, all of which have been on the road, takes them to the Bay Area to face off against a familiar foe, the San Francisco 49ers.
The renewed version of this historic rivalry has taken an unexpected turn. The Cowboys, with a record of 3-3, have experienced an up-and-down season marked by injuries and inconsistent performance. On the positive side, Dallas remains undefeated on the road, boasting a perfect 3-0 record.
MORE: Cowboy Roundup: 10 Storylines for Cowboys-49ers; Week 8 uni matchup
Meanwhile, the 49ers are suffering from a Super Bowl hangover; with a record of 3-4, San Francisco finds itself outside of first place in the NFC West and has been plagued by injuries throughout the season.
Here’s an update on the Cowboys' betting odds for this critical Week 8 NFC battle.
Road Underdogs Once Again
Spread: +4.5 Dal
O/U: 46.5
ML: +175 Dal
Just like in Weeks One and Five against the Browns and Steelers, ESPN BET has Dallas as underdogs on the road for the third time this season. Despite both teams dealing with injuries, the oddsmakers still expect a high-scoring game. Last season, the two teams combined for 52 points; however, Dallas struggled, as 42 of those points were scored by the 49ers.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Quick Hit Preview
For Dallas, the main focus will be limiting explosive plays and stopping the run. Despite the continued absence of All-Pro running back Christain McCaffery, the 49ers rank 7th in total rushing yards, averaging 149.9 yards per game. Third-year back Jordan Mason ranks second in the league with 667 rushing yards.
Dallas continues to struggle against the run allowing an average of of 143.2 yards per game and have allowed 180 yards or more on the ground in three different games.
The Cowboys will look to take advantage during third downs, as the 49ers currently rank 27th with a defensive third down success rate of 45.6%, while Dallas ranks 10th at 41% in this category.
Protecting quarterback Dak Prescott will be crucial in this matchup against a 49ers rush that includes former defensive player of the year Nick Bosa, as well as Leonard Floyd and former Cowboy Maliek Collins.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys can make up ground with win
Dallas Cowboys' starting 5: Players with most NBA potential
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 7: Where do Cowboys stand?
Mike McCarthy's record after bye weeks: Are the Cowboys doomed?
Are the Dallas Cowboys set up for failure against the 49ers?