Cowboy Roundup: 10 Storylines for Cowboys-49ers; Week 8 uni matchup
The Dallas Cowboys' Week 8 preparations are about to ramp up with the team hoping for a strong bounceback performance coming out of the bye.
On Tuesday, we saw Jerry Jones return to the radio and this time he didn't make a scene.
He did, however, openly criticize head coach Mike McCarthy's play-calling, and took some time to attempt to explain why the Cowboys did not pursue Derrick Henry.
But, let's look ahead at the San Francisco 49ers and check out some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation. Indulge.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys can make up ground with win
10 Storylines for Cowboys & 49ers
A lot will be at stake when the Cowboys take on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 8, and DallasCowboys.com looked at the top 10 storylines for the game.
Week 8 uniform matchup
Sunday night's primetime showdown between the Cowboys and 49ers will be one of the best uniform matchups the league has to offer. Dallas will wear their traditional white uniforms, while the 49ers will wear throwbacks, giving us one of the most classic uni matchups we will get to see this season.
Cowboys Quick Hits
