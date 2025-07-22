Cowboys sign veteran DE who was Deion Sanders' first-ever NFL draft pick
Dallas Cowboys training camp is set to begin on Tuesday, but the team is not done making additions to the roster just yet.
Ahead of the team's first practice, Dallas announced it has signed veteran defensive end James Houston. In a corresponding move, Dallas also released defensive end Luiji Vilain.
Entering his fourth NFL season, Houston was a sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2022 coming out of Jackson State, where he was coached by Deion Sanders. In his rookie season, he exploded out of the gates, finishing eight sacks, 12 total tackles, and 11 quarterback hits in seven games with two starts.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer's expectations for first camp as head coach summed up in 2 words
In 2023, Houston played in just two games due to injury and was placed on injured reserve in September.
Last season, Houston played 11 games with the Browns and the Lions, playing the majority of that time in Detroit with eight appearances. In those eight appearances, Houston had one sack, eight tackles, and two QB hits.
He was then waived by the Lions and picked up on waivers by the Browns.
MORE: Cowboys reveals group of players who will start training camp on PUP list
Houston is an intriguing signing and a player who the fan base can get behind.
Not only is he the first-ever NFL player produced by Deion Sanders, but he made a career-changing move at the request of Coach Prime. He initially pitched himself as a linebacker, but Sanders convinced Houston to make the move to defensive end and the rest is history.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Wild Jerry Jones comment shades Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons injuries
Micah Parsons shares message ripping Jerry Jones after owner's diss
Jerry Jones makes shocking admission about considering stepping down as Cowboys GM
Cowboys ‘biggest weakness’ drops them to bottom half of NFL roster rankings
PHOTOS: Jenna Waller, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie