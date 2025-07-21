Cowboys Country

Cowboys ‘biggest weakness’ drops them to bottom half of NFL roster rankings

The Dallas Cowboys roster falls into the bottom half of the league in ESPN’s latest ranking.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Following a frustrating 7-10 campaign, the Dallas Cowboys decided to be more active in free agency this offseason than the last. While they didn’t add any big names, they filled out their depth chart with quality players who could surprise.

They also landed some excellent picks in the 2025 NFL draft before capping off their moves with a trade for George Pickens. These moves have the fan base excited, but not everyone is sold.

ESPN hasn’t bought in as they ranked the Cowboys’ roster No. 18 overall heading into camp. While their receiving corps was praised, Mike Clay says their biggest weakness could hold them back.

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

”Running back. This wasn't a tough choice for a team that hasn't prioritized the position recently. Out is Rico Dowdle and in are Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders and Day 3 rookie Jaydon Blue,” Clay wrote.

“Williams has the highest ceiling, but the 25-year-old has struggled badly with efficiency since tearing his ACL in 2022. Sanders was a nonfactor during two seasons in Carolina, though he showed some juice with 116 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 18 last season.”

Dallas is banking on one of their investments proving to be a steal, which might work. After all, few predicted Rico Dowdle would gain 1,000 yards on the ground entering last season.

Even with that lingering concern, 18th feels low for a roster with stars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons.

Dallas Cowboys RB Miles Sanders goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star
Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

