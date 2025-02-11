Cowboys adding high-profile free agent WR faces potential dealbreaker
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to bolster the roster during NFL free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, and adding playmakers on offense is a major area of need.
The Cowboys have been hesitant to make big free-agent splashes or trades in recent years; however, the success of their divisional rivals could push Dallas into making more aggressive moves to strengthen their roster.
One player who has been rumored to join the Cowboys is wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a name that has gained attention ever since Trevon Diggs was drafted by the team in 2020.
However, Anthony Goss of Athlon Sports believes there are too many issues involved with signing a 31-year-old receiver coming off an ACL tear.
Goss wrote, "Dallas at least claims they are in a win-now mode. Signing a 31-year-old receiver to any deal coming off a significant injury and entrusting them to become a trusted No. 2 receiver in a new system is quite the gamble."
Nonetheless, the financials would have to work for both parties, and that could be the dividing line that prevents the Diggs brothers from sharing a team.
Diggs is projected by Pro Football Focus to sign a one-year, $16 million deal, which already seems out of reach for the Cowboys.
Given the limitations Diggs already showed when healthy, this deal appears unlikely to happen. Diggs registered his lowest yards per game since 2017, with just 62 yards per game, and lacked big-play ability—something that the Cowboys' wide receivers struggled with most last season.
