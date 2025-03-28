Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro lineman deserves massive raise

The Dallas Cowboys will soon have to pay one of their most talented players.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith has been exceptional to start his career.

The former first-round pick out of Tulsa has played and started in 47 out of a possible 54 games for the Cowboys in his first three years, and he has become one of the best interior linemen in the NFL.

Smith's play throughout his career has prompted Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon to list him as the team's most underpaid player.

"The two-time Pro Bowler has become one of the best interior offensive linemen in the game, but Smith is still playing out his rookie contract with a $4.3 million price tag for 2025. After that, he’ll become expensive one way or another," Gagnon writes.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith before the game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Cowboys were paying Zack Martin a ton of money after his rookie deal up until this year when he announced his retirement. Now, Smith can take on that chunk of the salary cap once he is ready for a new deal, which could come as early as this offseason.

Smith may not have top priority for an extension as Micah Parsons is also due for one, but the Cowboys should still look to get one done with their top interior lineman.

Smith has a fifth-year option for 2026, giving him two more seasons on his contract. Dallas has time to negotiate with Smith, but the sooner it gets done, the better.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

