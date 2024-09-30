Dallas Cowboys, Amari Cooper trade becoming more viable option
The Dallas Cowboys and an Amari Cooper reunion has never been more realistic than it is today. The Cleveland Browns are 1-3 and could be looking to move the 5x Pro Bowler before the trade deadline.
According to Spotrac, the Cleveland Browns converted the majority of Amari Cooper's 2024 salary into a bonus prior to the start of the NFL season.
This leaves just a $941,111 cap hit if the Cowboys were to trade for him today. If Dallas waited until the trade deadline, Cooper's cap hit for a receiver of his caliber would shrink even further to a minuscule $605,000.
SEE MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons discusses mindset after suffering injury
Not only would the trade work financially, Dallas will also have a league high four compensatory draft picks with three of them possibly being fifth round selections.
The Cowboys certainly have the draft capital to pull off this trade, and it would send a strong message to both the Cowboys fan base and the NFL media that they are serious about being "all in" and competing for something other than a division title.
