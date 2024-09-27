Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Dallas Cowboys targeting standout SEC WR
The Dallas Cowboys bounced back after consecutive losses at home to continue their dominance over the division rival New York Giants and return to the win column to close out the first month of the 2024 NFL season.
While the Cowboys secured a much-needed win, there is still one glaring weakness on the Cowboys' offense.
Outside of CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson, Dak Prescott does not have a consistent receiving threat.
That need gets addressed in the latest 2025 NFL mock draft from NFL Draft on SI's Cory Kinnan.
Kinnan's mock uses the draft order entering Week 4, so the results from the Cowboys' win over the Giants was not reflected. That means the Cowboys have a top 10 pick, sitting at No. 9 overall.
But, who do the Cowboys select with their top 10 pick? They head to SEC Country to add another receiving threat in the form of Missouri star Luther Burden III.
Brandin Cooks looks cooked. And outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys have no other serious threat at the wide receiver position. They change that here by selecting Missouri's Luther Burden III. While Burden plays mostly in the slot, he is lethal after the catch, hard to bring down, and can win at every level of the field. After making Dak Prescott the highest-paid professional athlete, the Cowboys now get him a new shiny toy.- Cory Kinnan, NFL Draft on SI
You can check out the full mock draft here.
This season, the 5-foot-11, 208-pound pass catcher has hauled in 19 catches for 257 yards and four touchdowns for the undefeated Tigers.
Last season, Burden had a stellar campaign and proved he can be a No. 1 wideout with 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.
While the 2025 NFL Draft is still months away, wide receiver and running back have been favorites among the analysts and writers putting together their way-too-early mock drafts. And if one of the Cowboys' young wide receivers steps up as the season progresses, wide receiver could get moved to the backburner.
