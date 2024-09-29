Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 4 risers and fallers

Which Dallas Cowboys players saw their stock rise or fall after Week 4?

In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys grabbed a much needed 2015 win on Thursday Night Footbal against the New York Giants.

Following a dismal two-week stretch defending the run, Dallas was able to hold the Giants to 26 yards rushing on 24 carries.

The Cowboys offense may have stalled in the second half but their ability to sure up their run defense was an assuring sight for sore eyes.

These Dallas Cowboys players saw their stock rise or fall after Week 4.

MORE: DeMarcus Lawrence's foot injury continues to get worse with new update

Stock Fallers

Ezekiel Elliott, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) celebrates his first down run against the Cleveland Browns
Ezekiel Elliott hasn't been involved in the offense during the first quarter since the Cowboys' Week 1 win against the Cleveland Browns.

When he has been utilized, Elliott has performed as expected for a player with his level of mileage. In the game against the Giants, he had five carries for 19 yards and added one catch for five yards.

MORE: Cowboys rushing statistics paint grim picture for 2024 win/loss record

Andrew Booth Jr., CB

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a pass as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.
Andrew Booth Jr. was by far the worst cornerback on the field Thursday. The Giants repeatedly targeted him and Booth failed to rise to the occasion throughout the game.

While he showed some improvement as the game progressed, considering he gave up a 39-yard catch to Malik Nabers, with Booth allowing over 12 yards of separation on the play.

Brandin Cooks, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke
If Brandin Cooks were to have a breakout game, this was his opportunity against a team thin with talent at cornerback.

Instead, Cooks finished with just one catch for 16 yards, despite being targeted four times. More concerning is the fact that Dak Prescott had only five incompletions, three of which were on passes to Cooks.

Stock Risers

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) on a short gain against Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown
DeMarvion Overshown is arguably the most athletic linebacker in Cowboys history, especially since they moved Micah Parsons to the edge.

Overshown has embraced the challenge of covering wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends, and more often than not, he's come out on top.

He finished the game with eight total tackles, including six solo stops, and a pass deflection.

Mazi Smith, NT

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith (58) rushes the passer while blocked by New York Jets guard Laken Tomlinson
Mazi Smith just had his first standout game in the NFL, finishing with the highest PFF grade on the Cowboys defense (88.5). He recorded three total tackles, including two solo tackles and one tackle for loss.

While his impact wasn’t fully reflected in the stat sheet, Smith consistently clogged running lanes and occupied blockers, allowing the Cowboys linebackers to thrive defensively.

Hopefully, this performance is the confidence boost Smith needed to continue building momentum.

Hunter Luepke, FB

Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke (40) makes a catch during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnar
Hunter Luepke seems to be the only Cowboys running back who brings a physical edge to the run game.

While his stats weren’t spectacular, he made a noticeable impact whenever he got the ball. Luepke had a total of four touches for 23 yards, including multiple key conversions on third and fourth downs.

He also contributed on special teams, recording three total tackles, including two solo stops.

