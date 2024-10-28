Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 9 opening odds
The Dallas Cowboys suffered another embarrassing loss after a third-quarter collapse saw the San Francisco 49ers erase their halftime deficit, outscoring Dallas 21-0.
With the Cowboys' latest loss, everyone has lost confidence in the team and that is reflected in the opening line for Week 9.
Dallas travels to face the Atlanta Falcons, and they have opened as 2.5-point underdogs. If you want to take the moneyline, Dallas is yours for the taking at +120, according to DraftKings.
MORE: Mike McCarthy's response to latest Cowboys loss shows nothing will change
That means a $100 wager on the Cowboys to win could net you $120.
Of course, with the way the team has been performing through the first two months of the season, there are wiser investments to be made.
DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
