Mike McCarthy's response to latest Cowboys loss shows nothing will change
The Dallas Cowboys were hopeful they could exercise one or their demons this weekend as they took on the San Francisco 49ers.
For several years, the 49ers have been handing the Cowboys one embarrassing loss after another and Sunday night provided them a perfect chance to score a win over their nemesis. San Francisco was depleted due to injuries on both sides of the ball but still walked away with a 30-24 win.
The final score doesn’t tell the whole story, however. Dallas fought back to make it close and had a chance to take the lead in the final minutes before faltering under the pressure. Even though they had that shot, San Francisco was the far better team on Sunday.
They created turnovers, ran the ball well, and put pressure on the quarterback. Dallas, on the other hand, did none of this. That’s been the story of their season, which is why it’s hard to hear Mike McCarthy’s post-game message and not roll your eyes.
McCarthy said they’re losing the turnover battle and can’t win on the ground. He also added that they would be better at this going forward.
”We’re losing the turnover ratio week in and week out and we’re not being able to stop the run and stay committed to the run for four quarters. That’s how we have to play. That’s how we’re going to play.” — McCarthy following the loss on SNF
McCarthy had an extra week to prepare for this game and still came out flat. They somehow managed to go into the break with a 10-6 lead, and he claimed the team would remain consistent on the ground in the second half.
Dallas then had a turnover and back-to-back three and outs. That allowed the 49ers to take a commanding 27-10 lead.
Even during the late comeback, most fans knew what was coming. That’s why we also know nothing is changing, especially since McCarthy continues to sound like a broken record.
