3 things Cowboys should expect from Ravens defense in Week 3 matchup

Everything Dallas Cowboys fans should know about the Baltimore Ravens defense.

In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have a pivotal matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. The Cowboys are looking to prove that last week's blowout was a one-time thing, while the Ravens are looking to prove that their 0-2 start was just a tough start to the season.

The Ravens have long been known as a tough defensive unit.

But what makes the unit so special? Here are three things Cowboys Nation should know about the Baltimore defense.

3. Stopping The Run

Michael Pierce
Something the Cowboys don't want to see is a good run defense. Unfortunately, the Ravens have just that. Pro Football Focus has Baltimore as the sixth-best run defense in the league.

Dallas' rushing attack hasn't had a player eclipse 40 yards in their first two games. The Ravens could force even more pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' passing game.

2. Hungry Pass Rush

Kyle Van Noy
The Cowboys are not the only team with a stout pass-rushing unit. Veteran Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh have accumulated 4.5 sacks combined in the Ravens' first two games.

Last week, the young Cowboys' offensive line allowed the Saints to get their hands on Prescott multiple times.

If the Ravens force this issue, the Cowboys could once again be scrambling in another ugly game on the scoreboard.

1. Seeking Interceptions

Marlon Humphrey
It's early in the season, so the numbers are not something to focus on too much in the turnover category. However, the Ravens only have two interceptions after their first two games of the season.

The Ravens' coverage defense ranks 26th overall on PFF, meaning that if Prescott can get the connection to CeeDee Lamb rolling, the passing game could be the path to victory.

