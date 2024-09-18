Cowboys vs. Ravens, NFL Week 3: betting odds & preview
If you happened to put a little cash on the Dallas Cowboys to cover the spread and win outright last week, well, your pockets are a little lighter today.
However, the best thing about the wide world of sports betting is that there is always tomorrow.
Do you trust the Cowboys to bring you fat stacks this weekend?
MORE: NFL Week 3 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team
Here are the latest betting odds in the Cowboys Week 3 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens
Home Dogs
Spread: DAL +1.5
O/U: 48.5
ML: DAL even
ESPN BET has the Cowboys currently sit as a slight underdog in their matchup with the 0-2 Ravens. Don't let Baltimore's record fool you; the Ravens are a dangerous squad coming to Dallas at a time when the Cowboys are searching for their identity.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' most glaring weaknesses entering Week 3 vs. Ravens
Week 3 Preview
The Cowboys have had a Jekyll and Hyde performance from their defense in the first two weeks of the season. Now, the most athletic quarterback in the league and reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson, comes to town determined to lead the Ravens to their first win. Which Cowboys defense that shows up will be the deciding factor in how this game will play out.
The team that wins the turnover battle in this one could very well win this game. On the betting side of things, the Cowboys have hit the over in both of their games this season, leading me to believe that a bet the over could potentially be a safe bet.
Happy betting, folks!
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings following Week 2: How far did Cowboys fall?
NFC East winners & losers in Week 2: Zeke struggles, Commanders steal one
NFC East power rankings after Week 2 of the NFL season
Dallas Cowboys Week 2: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week