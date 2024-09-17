NFL Week 3 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team
The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off Week 3 on Thursday, September 19, with an AFC East showdown between the New England Patriots and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
In other primetime games, the Atlanta Falcons look to continue their high after a last-minute win over the Philadelphia Eagles when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.
To wrap up the week, there is a Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals.
When will the Dallas Cowboys play?
MORE: Cowboys 2024 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season
Dallas hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
Your best bet for watching the games is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown.
When will your favorite team be taking the field and how can you tune in?
A full look at the 2024 NFL TV schedule can be seen below.
2024 NFL TV schedule, Week 3
Thursday Night Football, September 19
New England Patriots at New York Jets
- Game time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday
- Game location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV channel: Prime Video
Sunday, September 22
Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Game time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday
- Game location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV channel: FOX
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns
- Game time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday
- Game location: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV channel: FOX
MORE: Jerry Jones draws line in the sand with Mike McCarthy on contract with Cowboys
Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings
- Game time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday
- Game location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV channel: CBS
Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts
- Game time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday
- Game location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV channel: CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints
- Game time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday
- Game location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV channel: FOX
Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans
- Game time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday
- Game location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV channel: FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Game time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday
- Game location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV channel: CBS
MORE: NFC East power rankings after Week 2 of the NFL season
Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks
- Game time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday
- Game location: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV channel: CBS
Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders
- Game time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday
- Game location: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV channel: CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
- Game time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday
- Game location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV channel: FOX
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals
- Game time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday
- Game location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV channel: FOX
Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
- Game time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday
- Game location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV channel: FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
- Game time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday
- Game location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV channel: NBC
Monday Night Football, September 23
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
- Game time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday
- Game location: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV channel: ESPN
Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
- Game time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday
- Game location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV channel: ABC
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings following Week 2: How far did Cowboys fall?
NFC East winners & losers in Week 2: Zeke struggles, Commanders steal one
NFC East power rankings after Week 2 of the NFL season
Dallas Cowboys Week 2: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week