Cowboys vs Ravens, NFL Week 3: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Looking to erase the bad taste in their mouths from a loss to the Saints, the Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season.
Baltimore has been dominant in the series between the two franchises with a record of 5-1. Their last meeting was in 2020 and featured Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback. The Ravens won easily, 34-17 that week.
MORE: Calls grow louder for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to fire GM Jerry Jones
This time, they will have Dak Prescott back under center, which is a huge positive for Dallas. Prescott has faced Baltimore just once, which was in 2016, and that happened to be their only victory over this franchise. As a rookie, Prescott had 301 yards and three touchdowns, propelling his team to a 27-17 win.
The 0-2 Ravens look to snap their losing streak while the Cowboys aim for a 2-1 start. It should be an exciting contest, and we have all the information necessary to catch all the action.
Cowboys vs. Ravens, NFL Week 3: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Ravens -1.0 | O/U: 48.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Ravens Online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
Watch Cowboys vs. Ravens on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch the episodes on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
However you watch, make sure you tune in as the Cowboys look to improve to 2-0 against the Saints this weekend.
