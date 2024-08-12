Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 27: Mike Gaechter
It is the day after the Dallas Cowboys' first preseason game. Soon enough, it will be time for the real thing. Actually, it is only 27 days until the start of the regular season.
With that, it is time for the latest installment of the best players in the franchise to wear their respective numbers.
Today, it is all about the number 27.
Mike Gaechter - DB
Pictures are hard to come by for the guys who played in the 1960s; however, we leave it to Twitter to be the place where we find our first look at Mike Gaechter. Gaechter spent eight seasons with the Cowboys (1962-1969.)
In that time Gaechter started as a cornerback but found his calling at strong safety.
In his 108 games with the team, the former Oregon Duck started 84 of those games, appearing in five postseason games with the franchise.
If you are known as one of the best players in a franchise, that means you had a special career. Gaechter may not have the career accolades that some on this list have; however, his time with the franchise proved that he belonged in the league.
The number 27 belongs to Gaechter.
