Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 28: Darren Woodson
Today is a special day for Dallas Cowboys fans. The team will play their first preseason game this afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.
That first preseason game is always a fun jolt to the system to let you know that the real thing will be here soon. How close is it? Today marks 28 days until the Cowboys take the field on Week One.
With that, we look at the best player ever to wear the number 28 for the franchise.
Darren Woodson - DB
The number 28 in Dallas belongs to one man, Darren Woodson. Woodson is one of the best to ever suit up for the Cowboys, as the former Arizona State star is now a living legend in the Lone Star state.
Drafted in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft, Woodson wasted little time in becoming a household name for the Cowboys. A three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Woodson left his mark at the safety position.
It is a travesty that Woodson has not been selected to join the greats of the game at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Woodson's resume is good enough for the voters to make the decision that would allow him the moment to be known as one of the best to play the game.
His time will come, but for now, Cowboys fans can celebrate him as one of the greatest in franchise history.
