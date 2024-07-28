Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 42
The countdown has stopped at 42 days until the Dallas Cowboys play their first regular season game of 2024. With that comes the next player in the countdown of the best players to ever wear their respective numbers for the franchise.
The leader of the No. 42 is someone who was with Dallas not long ago.
Here's a closer look at the best player to wear the 42 in Dallas.
Barry Church - DB/FS
A captain of the team during his time in Dallas, Barry Church was a fixture on the Cowboys' defense in the 2010s.
After going undrafted in the 2010 NFL Draft, Church quickly found a home in Dallas. Church spent seven seasons with the franchise, appearing in 90 games, starting in 63 of those.
During his tenure with the Cowboys, Church cumulated 488 tackles and five interceptions.
Church's last two seasons in the league were with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, his time in Dallas will be what he is most remembered for. A physical defensive back that wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty.
Church brought passion each and every time he stepped onto the field. It was an easy choice going with Church as the player that best represented the 42.
As someone who made the impossible path possible. Church is another great story of how being undrafted isn't always the end.
