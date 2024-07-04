Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 66
Happy Independence Day, everyone! As we celebrate the birth of the 'ol USofA, I'm here to remind you that we are just 66 days away from the start of the 2024 season for the Dallas Cowboys.
No, I'm not wearing white Vans, but I'm back at it again with our countdown of the greatest Cowboys to ever wear their respected number.
Let's dive into the number 66, shall we?
George Andrie - DE
A member of the first team to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to Dallas, George Andrie reigns as the greatest player ever to wear No. 66 for the Cowboys.
Andrie was selected in the sixth round of the 1962 NFL Draft and spent eleven years in Dallas. During that time, Andrie earned five Pro Bowl selections and was a second-team All-Pro in 1967. Among his greatest accomplishments, Andrie went six straight seasons with double-digit sacks, with his career-best coming in 1966 with 18.5 sacks.
The standout defensive end was a staple of the Cowboys' dominance as a franchise in the early years of the Super Bowl era.
Telling the story of a hard-nosed pass rusher is a perfect way to celebrate our nation's birthday. Football and freedom—that's what America does!
