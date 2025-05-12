Cowboys 'biggest reason for optimism' is unfamiliar territory for America's Team
Dallas Cowboys Nation is used to watching the team underachieve year in and year out. There hasn't been any success in the NFL playoffs for nearly three decades, and the fan base is itching for a deep run.
This season, however, things feel different.
Dallas made several moves in the offseason to bolster the roster, used the NFL Draft to add value on both sides of the ball, and made a post-draft trade to bring in a stud wide receiver, George Pickens, to pair with CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: Cowboys' 2025 strength of schedule ranks as one of NFL's toughest
So, while things feel different as we approach the 2025 season, is there any reason for optimism among the fanbase? Jon Machota of The Athletic fielded some questions and shared his thoughts on the biggest reason to be optimistic about the upcoming year.
According to Machota, a big reason the Cowboys faithful should be optimistic is that expectations are low.
"Expectations won’t be super high entering the season," he wrote. "Many doubt Schottenheimer as the head coaching hire. Many doubt Prescott as the franchise quarterback. Many doubt that the Pickens trade will be a success. Many doubt Dallas’ offensive tackles.
MORE: George Pickens meets Cowboys' Jerry Jones, poses for epic 'family' photo
"The Las Vegas projection is that this is a seven- or eight-win team. The Eagles and Commanders are both expected to have more success in 2025.
"There were similar doubts entering the 2014 and 2016 seasons. Those ended up being two of the best in the last 25 years."
While everything has to fall into place for Dallas, Machota has a great point. Schottenheimer is doubted, but he has immediately stepped in and improved the culture and aura surrounding the team.
MORE: Cowboys' defensive free agency signing named most 'head-scratching' move
Many do doubt Dak Prescott, but in his last fully healthy season, he proved his ability by finishing as the runner-up for NFL MVP. The Pickens trade is a question, but if it pays off, the juice is worth the squeeze.
There is a lot to be excited about in Dallas this season, and it's going to be exciting to see how it all plays out.
