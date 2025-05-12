Cowboys Country

Cowboys 'biggest reason for optimism' is unfamiliar territory for America's Team

After an impressive offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, what is the biggest reason for optimism that the fanbase can can use to prepare for 2025?

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys Nation is used to watching the team underachieve year in and year out. There hasn't been any success in the NFL playoffs for nearly three decades, and the fan base is itching for a deep run.

This season, however, things feel different.

Dallas made several moves in the offseason to bolster the roster, used the NFL Draft to add value on both sides of the ball, and made a post-draft trade to bring in a stud wide receiver, George Pickens, to pair with CeeDee Lamb.

MORE: Cowboys' 2025 strength of schedule ranks as one of NFL's toughest

So, while things feel different as we approach the 2025 season, is there any reason for optimism among the fanbase? Jon Machota of The Athletic fielded some questions and shared his thoughts on the biggest reason to be optimistic about the upcoming year.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates with Dak Prescott after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates with Dak Prescott after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

According to Machota, a big reason the Cowboys faithful should be optimistic is that expectations are low.

"Expectations won’t be super high entering the season," he wrote. "Many doubt Schottenheimer as the head coaching hire. Many doubt Prescott as the franchise quarterback. Many doubt that the Pickens trade will be a success. Many doubt Dallas’ offensive tackles.

MORE: George Pickens meets Cowboys' Jerry Jones, poses for epic 'family' photo

"The Las Vegas projection is that this is a seven- or eight-win team. The Eagles and Commanders are both expected to have more success in 2025.

"There were similar doubts entering the 2014 and 2016 seasons. Those ended up being two of the best in the last 25 years."

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at The Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at The Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images


While everything has to fall into place for Dallas, Machota has a great point. Schottenheimer is doubted, but he has immediately stepped in and improved the culture and aura surrounding the team.

MORE: Cowboys' defensive free agency signing named most 'head-scratching' move

Many do doubt Dak Prescott, but in his last fully healthy season, he proved his ability by finishing as the runner-up for NFL MVP. The Pickens trade is a question, but if it pays off, the juice is worth the squeeze.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens during player introductions before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens during player introductions before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There is a lot to be excited about in Dallas this season, and it's going to be exciting to see how it all plays out.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Did Jerry Jones inadvertently leak Cowboys' Week 1 opponent?

Cowboys' toughest 2025 game will be against NFC powerhouse on the road

George Pickens meets Cowboys' Jerry Jones, poses for epic 'family' photo

Cowboys' defensive free agency signing named most 'head-scratching' move

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News