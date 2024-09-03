Cowboys Country

Cowboys wide receiver named to NFL All-Underrated team entering 2024

The Dallas Cowboys entered training camp with major questions at wide receiver, but the team has had multiple players step up and one considered among the NFL's most underrated.

Josh Sanchez

Jun 4, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Jun 4, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / tim heitman-usa today sports
Entering training camp, the Dallas Cowboys had many questions at wide receiver.

CeeDee Lamb was a holdout, and the rest of the receiving corps outside of Brandin Cooks was unproven on the NFL stage.

By a stroke of luck, the Cowboys ended up having multiple players step up in training camp and prove they can contribute this season. Whether it be Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, KaVonte Turpin, Jalen Brooks, or rookie Ryan Flournoy, Dak Prescott will have multiple options.

Oh, he also got CeeDee Lamb back and the Cowboys have one of the most talented tight ends in the league thanks to Jake Ferguson's breakout year.

With the NFL season just days away, the Cowboys receivers were so impressive in training camp and the preseason that one of the pass catchers landed on Bleacher Report's NFL All-Underrated Team.

That player is none other than veteran Brandin Cooks.

David Kenyon writers, "The first two receivers fit a similar description: No matter their situation, they just keep putting up numbers.

"Brandin Cooks has played for five different teams in his decade as a pro. Despite that constant change, he's produced six 1,000-yard campaigns. Cooks had a career-worst 657 yards last season—which isn't that bad anyway—yet caught eight touchdowns, tied for his second-best total."

Jake Ferguson, Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys
Nov 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / kevin jairaj-usa today sports

Last season, Cooks hauled in 54 catches for 657 yards and 8 touchdowns.

With Michael Gallup gone, he moves to WR2 and will have even more opportunities to contribute as CeeDee Lamb draws extra attention from opponents.

Cooks is set up for another stellar campaign, so don't be surprised if he flirts with the 1,000 receiving yards mark for a seventh time in his career.

Published
