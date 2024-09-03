Cowboys wide receiver named to NFL All-Underrated team entering 2024
Entering training camp, the Dallas Cowboys had many questions at wide receiver.
CeeDee Lamb was a holdout, and the rest of the receiving corps outside of Brandin Cooks was unproven on the NFL stage.
By a stroke of luck, the Cowboys ended up having multiple players step up in training camp and prove they can contribute this season. Whether it be Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, KaVonte Turpin, Jalen Brooks, or rookie Ryan Flournoy, Dak Prescott will have multiple options.
Oh, he also got CeeDee Lamb back and the Cowboys have one of the most talented tight ends in the league thanks to Jake Ferguson's breakout year.
With the NFL season just days away, the Cowboys receivers were so impressive in training camp and the preseason that one of the pass catchers landed on Bleacher Report's NFL All-Underrated Team.
That player is none other than veteran Brandin Cooks.
David Kenyon writers, "The first two receivers fit a similar description: No matter their situation, they just keep putting up numbers.
"Brandin Cooks has played for five different teams in his decade as a pro. Despite that constant change, he's produced six 1,000-yard campaigns. Cooks had a career-worst 657 yards last season—which isn't that bad anyway—yet caught eight touchdowns, tied for his second-best total."
Last season, Cooks hauled in 54 catches for 657 yards and 8 touchdowns.
With Michael Gallup gone, he moves to WR2 and will have even more opportunities to contribute as CeeDee Lamb draws extra attention from opponents.
Cooks is set up for another stellar campaign, so don't be surprised if he flirts with the 1,000 receiving yards mark for a seventh time in his career.
