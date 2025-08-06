Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer emphasizes 3 takeaways from joint practice with Rams
The Dallas Cowboys will meet the Los Angeles Rams in their first preseason game this coming Saturday. However, the two teams got a chance to know each other on Tuesday during a joint practice.
Joint practices are a great time for a coaching staff to see their team in action against someone not wearing the same uniform.
Tuesday's practice with the Rams was Brian Schottenheimer's first joint practice as head coach, and the new leader of the Cowboys learned a lot from the session.
MORE: Tyler Guyton injury update is great news for wounded Cowboys line
When speaking with the media about the joint practice with the Rams, Schottenheimer revealed his three major points he wants to get across to the team.
Schottenheimer wants to see the team set their pads better and play lower. The new Cowboys coach also wants the team to be all about the details every time they step on the field.
But the biggest point of focus Schottenheimer shared was that he wants the team to be all about the ball. The Cowboys had no takeaways during the joint practice with the Rams.
MORE: Cowboys' Jerry Jones explains invisible 'agreement' with Micah Parsons
No takeaways are not going to cut it.
Obviously, a training camp joint practice won't tell all the details about a team, but it would have been nice to see the defense coming away with one takeaway. Still, there's plenty of time to get the details figured out before September.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Shocking Micah Parsons landing spot named amid Cowboys contract drama
Cowboys release first unofficial depth chart of 2025 season
NFL Network analyst's 'trusted source' says Micah Parsons may not play for Cowboys
Cowboys' coach Brian Schottenheimer roasts Colin Cowherd for visor criticism