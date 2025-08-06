Brian Schottenheimer expects 'fabulous' year from lightning-quick Cowboys star
The Dallas Cowboys finally got to put the moves on a team wearing a different uniform in their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
The joint practice was the first time the coaching staff had a chance to see the team against another team, and a chance for the players to bring the energy.
One player who brought the energy was wide receiver KaVontae Turpin.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection is ready to make that leap from being just a special teams player this season.
First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer is also noticing that Turpin can be more than an electric returner for this offense.
"We feel like we got a much better sense for how we’re using (KaVontae). Late in practice we kinda moved CeeDee outside and Turp inside. Those guys are a little bit interchangeable. I think he’s gonna have a fabulous year, in every facet," Schottenheimer explained to the media.
If Turpin can be the piece that Schottenheimer expects him to be, then this Cowboys offensive unit has the chance to be one of the top five best in the league.
Last season, Turpin finished with 31 receptions, 420 yards receiving, and 2 touchdown receptions. Something tells me those numbers are going to go way up this season.
