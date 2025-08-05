NFL Network analyst's 'trusted source' says Micah Parsons may not play for Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys fans have entered another day filled with the drama surrounding contract negotiations between Micah Parsons and the front office.
The mess has led to Parsons requesting a trade from the franchise, while owner Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer feel the star linebacker will still be with the team when the regular season arrives.
NFL Network analyst Cynthia Freuland was a guest on Sportsnet 590 The FAN, where she dropped an absolute bomb on the Parsons-Cowboys drama.
Freuland claimed that one of her trusted sources is saying that Parsons is unlikely to play for the Cowboys, but she also believes that it won't be that easy for Parsons to walk.
Jones receives a lot of heat for his contract negotiation tactics, and rightfully so. But when was the last time the Cowboys' owner didn't get his mind?
We went through all of this same drama last season with CeeDee Lamb, and somewhat with quarterback Dak Prescott. However, even with those two, it didn't feel like the conversations turned so pootl like they have with Parsons.
If I could throw out my opinion: Parsons will be on the sidelines suited up for the team's Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones doesn't play chess or checkers. Actually, I have no idea what game he plays. But I do know he normally gets what he wants in these situations.
