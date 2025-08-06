Cowboys' coach Brian Schottenheimer roasts Colin Cowherd for visor criticism
There might not have been a definitive winner in the joint practice between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, but there was afterward.
Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer dunked on the overly opinionated Colin Cowherd as he approached the podium. Schottenheimer had his visor on backwards, as he often does, but then decided he needed to turn it around.
While doing so, he called out Cowherd, saying “Sorry Colin, let me flip this around.”
For some reason, Cowherd was so bothered by Schottenheimer wearing the visor backwards that he had to do a whole bit on the coach's headwear. Cowherd, who has always hated backward hats, said the visor is even worse. He then explained why.
"When you sit in front of a podium, you're representing the Cowboys, you're representing Bank of America, you're representing a $12 billion corporation," Cowherd said.
"I think you have to do better as a head coach than a visor turned backwards. There's a reason that a country clubs and private clubs, you have to wear collared shirts and jackets. There's a reason for that ... a standard. I don't want my head coach to look like a guy who's here to move my couch. That's awful. That is so bad."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys training camp battles: Positions to watch in Week 1
It's really a terrible take from Cowherd, but not one he's going to change anytime soon. He seems to believe people will look at a leader differently if they wear their hat backward. Which is something no one other than Cowherd notices or cares about.
Good to see Schottenheimer having a little fun with it, though, but humor is probably a bad thing for coaches, too. We'll have to ask Cowherd to make sure.
