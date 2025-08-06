Shocking Micah Parsons landing spot named amid Cowboys contract drama
There’s been no movement with Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys since the All-Pro pass rusher requested a trade.
Parsons has continued to show up to practice, but he’s not working with the team. Jerry Jones and the front office are standing firm on the stance that they have no plans to trade Parsons, but they don’t seem interested in getting back to the negotiating table either.
Until the two sides get together and hammer out a deal, the trade speculation will run wild. While most predictions have Parsons landing with a Super Bowl contender, one analyst has him going to a shocking NFC franchise.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Arizona Cardinals as a landing spot, with Dallas receiving a massive haul. In exchange for Parsons, he projects Arizona sending a “2026 1st-round pick, 2026 2nd-round pick, 2027 1st-round pick, 2026 3rd-round pick” and linebacker Zaven Collins.
Knox said Arizona worked hard to bolster their pass rush this offseason, but still believes Parsons makes sense.
“The Cardinals signed both Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell before using the 16th overall pick on Walter Nolen III,” Knox wrote.
“However, there are a few reasons why Arizona would be wise to make a run at Parsons. For one, Nolen is dealing with a calf injury and may not be ready for Week 1. Secondly, head coach Jonathan Gannon is entering his third season with a 12-22 record and really needs to start racking up some wins.”
Knox adds Campbell’s age (39) as another reason Arizona would be interested in Parsons. He also says sending Collins to Dallas clears enough space for them to afford the massive extension Parsons is looking for.
Collins is an intriguing player, coming off a campaign where he recorded 57 tackles and 5.0 sacks. Still, it’s the draft picks that would be the most enticing to Jones and company.
But is it enough for them to pull the trigger? If they value Parsons as much as they say, the answer is probably no.
