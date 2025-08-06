Cowboys Country

Shocking Micah Parsons landing spot named amid Cowboys contract drama

If Micah Parsons is traded, one analyst sees the Dallas Cowboys sending him to a shocking NFC rival.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Rondone / The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK
There’s been no movement with Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys since the All-Pro pass rusher requested a trade.

Parsons has continued to show up to practice, but he’s not working with the team. Jerry Jones and the front office are standing firm on the stance that they have no plans to trade Parsons, but they don’t seem interested in getting back to the negotiating table either.

Until the two sides get together and hammer out a deal, the trade speculation will run wild. While most predictions have Parsons landing with a Super Bowl contender, one analyst has him going to a shocking NFC franchise.

MORE: NFL Network analyst's 'trusted source' says Micah Parsons may not play for Cowboys

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Arizona Cardinals as a landing spot, with Dallas receiving a massive haul. In exchange for Parsons, he projects Arizona sending a “2026 1st-round pick, 2026 2nd-round pick, 2027 1st-round pick, 2026 3rd-round pick” and linebacker Zaven Collins.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins during training camp at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins during training camp at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Knox said Arizona worked hard to bolster their pass rush this offseason, but still believes Parsons makes sense.

“The Cardinals signed both Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell before using the 16th overall pick on  Walter Nolen III,” Knox wrote.

“However, there are a few reasons why Arizona would be wise to make a run at Parsons. For one, Nolen is dealing with a calf injury and may not be ready for Week 1. Secondly, head coach Jonathan Gannon is entering his third season with a 12-22 record and really needs to start racking up some wins.”

Knox adds Campbell’s age (39) as another reason Arizona would be interested in Parsons. He also says sending Collins to Dallas clears enough space for them to afford the massive extension Parsons is looking for.

MORE: First-ever Deion Sanders draft pick making strong push for Cowboys roster spot

Collins is an intriguing player, coming off a campaign where he recorded 57 tackles and 5.0 sacks. Still, it’s the draft picks that would be the most enticing to Jones and company.

But is it enough for them to pull the trigger? If they value Parsons as much as they say, the answer is probably no.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants. Images
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants. Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

