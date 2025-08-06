Cowboys Country

Tyler Guyton injury update is great news for wounded Cowboys line

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave a positive update on starting left tackle Tyler Guyton.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have been struggling mightily with injuries so far in training camp, with the offensive line suffering particularly hard in that department.

It all started with guard Rob Jones going down with a season-ending neck injury, followed by a potentially even more impactful loss with starting left tackle Tyler Guyton going down with a fracture in his knee.

Originally Guyton was expected to miss 4-6 weeks with the injury, which could have potentially forced him to miss the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

MORE: Cowboys' Jerry Jones explains invisible 'agreement' with Micah Parsons

However, when asked by reporters in Guyton would be ready to go against the Eagles, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave a positive update for his Week 1 status.

`Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton defends against defensive end Payton Turner during training camp at the River Ridge Field
Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton defends against defensive end Payton Turner during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I don’t know, but it looks good,” Jones said.

This obviously comes as huge news for the Cowboys, who have been operating with former seventh-round pick Nate Thomas as the starting left tackle in Guyton's absence, and have also signed veteran offensive lineman La'El Collins to help with depth.

MORE: Micah Parsons, agent 'very serious' about Cowboys trade request

That being said, Guyton being forced to miss this time is still going to have a negative effect on the offensive line. Guyton desperately needed as many reps as possible in order to take a step forward from a rough 2024 season, in which he was wildly inconsistent from the left tackle spot.

Guyton ranked 116th among graded tackles by PFF in run blocking grade at 51.3, 81st in the league in pass blocking grade with a 60.2. He also sat at 115th overall out of 140 graded tackles in overall grade. For the entire season, he allowed six sacks in 15 games, which ranked 120th in the NFL, while committing 18 penalties in 2024, ranking him 139th out of 140 in that category.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland and offensive tackle Tyler Guyton battle during training camp at the River Rid
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland and offensive tackle Tyler Guyton battle during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The hope among Cowboys Nation, of course, is that in his second year, Guyton will indeed be able to improve upon those struggles.

And if he can, the new-look Dallas Cowboys offense should be able to improve in a major way as a result.

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard
Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Shocking Micah Parsons landing spot named amid Cowboys contract drama

Cowboys release first unofficial depth chart of 2025 season

NFL Network analyst's 'trusted source' says Micah Parsons may not play for Cowboys

Cowboys' coach Brian Schottenheimer roasts Colin Cowherd for visor criticism

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Kelsey Wetterberg

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News