Tyler Guyton injury update is great news for wounded Cowboys line
The Dallas Cowboys have been struggling mightily with injuries so far in training camp, with the offensive line suffering particularly hard in that department.
It all started with guard Rob Jones going down with a season-ending neck injury, followed by a potentially even more impactful loss with starting left tackle Tyler Guyton going down with a fracture in his knee.
Originally Guyton was expected to miss 4-6 weeks with the injury, which could have potentially forced him to miss the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
MORE: Cowboys' Jerry Jones explains invisible 'agreement' with Micah Parsons
However, when asked by reporters in Guyton would be ready to go against the Eagles, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave a positive update for his Week 1 status.
“I don’t know, but it looks good,” Jones said.
This obviously comes as huge news for the Cowboys, who have been operating with former seventh-round pick Nate Thomas as the starting left tackle in Guyton's absence, and have also signed veteran offensive lineman La'El Collins to help with depth.
MORE: Micah Parsons, agent 'very serious' about Cowboys trade request
That being said, Guyton being forced to miss this time is still going to have a negative effect on the offensive line. Guyton desperately needed as many reps as possible in order to take a step forward from a rough 2024 season, in which he was wildly inconsistent from the left tackle spot.
Guyton ranked 116th among graded tackles by PFF in run blocking grade at 51.3, 81st in the league in pass blocking grade with a 60.2. He also sat at 115th overall out of 140 graded tackles in overall grade. For the entire season, he allowed six sacks in 15 games, which ranked 120th in the NFL, while committing 18 penalties in 2024, ranking him 139th out of 140 in that category.
The hope among Cowboys Nation, of course, is that in his second year, Guyton will indeed be able to improve upon those struggles.
And if he can, the new-look Dallas Cowboys offense should be able to improve in a major way as a result.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Shocking Micah Parsons landing spot named amid Cowboys contract drama
Cowboys release first unofficial depth chart of 2025 season
NFL Network analyst's 'trusted source' says Micah Parsons may not play for Cowboys
Cowboys' coach Brian Schottenheimer roasts Colin Cowherd for visor criticism