Cowboys release first unofficial depth chart of 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys will share the practice field with the Los Angeles Rams this week ahead of the teams' preseason contest on Saturday.
The joint practice will be a good time for the coaching staff and the fanbase to see where the team stands before the start of the preseason slate of the 2025 schedule.
MORE: First-ever Deion Sanders draft pick making strong push for Cowboys roster spot
On Tuesday, the Cowboys released the first unofficial depth chart of the season, and there are a few spots that will have people talking.
The biggest thing that stands out on the first depth chart is that Nate Thomas has earned the second-string role behind Tyler Guyton at left tackle, which makes him the starter at this moment due to Guyton's bone fracture.
MORE: Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer eases fans' minds on Tyler Smith's practice absence
Everything else on the depth chart looks like what was expected. If there was one thing that fans may have been interested in seeing, it's that Jalen Tolbert has earned the WR3 role over KaVontae Turpin, who the Cowboys may see as a weapon in other aspects of the offense.
Javontae Williams has grabbed top billing in the running back room, with Miles Sanders right behind. This may be the look now, but after Saturday, this depth chart could look a whole lot different moving forward.
Get ready, the season is about to pick up.
