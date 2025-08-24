Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer explains approach to 53-man roster cuts
We are rapidly approaching one of the busiest, most stressful, and emotional times of the year. No, it's not the holiday season; it's the NFL 53-man roster deadline ahead of the regular season. For Dallas Cowboys first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, it is a new experience.
Schottenheimer has spent decades in the league as a coordinator, but this will be his first time leading the way as a head coach.
The roster deadline will come and go in a matter of days, so Schottenheimer explained his approach to the situation.
Schottenheimer shared how he approaches the stressful time with the attention and care it requires to treat the players as more than just numbers, but as men.
"It’s never fun. The way I try to handle it is I just treat them like men. I give them the respect that they deserve. I’m up front. I’m honest. I always try to give feedback into things that they’ve done well. I make sure that they know that these are areas I think they can improve on," Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "But that also, with most of them, that if they have people call me, I will be a huge supporter, and just because it doesn’t work out here in Dallas doesn’t mean it’s not going to work out someplace else.
"It’s never a fun thing to do, but when you handle it that way, I think it usually goes over the best that it can be."
That is a perfect way to handle such a difficult situation.
There has never been a doubt that Schottenheimer handles his players and personal relationships with them with care, and this is just the latest proof. The difficult decisions will be need to be made by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26.
