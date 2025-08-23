Cowboys must cut oft-injured veteran RB to keep Phil Mafah on 53-man roster
After struggling to move the ball on the ground in 2024, the Dallas Cowboys brought in several players this offseason to fight for a spot on their running back committee.
Javonte Williams is set to be their starter, and rookie Jaydon Blue is their explosive change-of-pace back. Beyond that, the coaching staff is high on veteran Miles Sanders, but he's struggled to stay healthy.
Sanders missed a portion of training camp and was able to suit up for just one preseason game. With him out, rookie seventh-round pick Phil Mafah stole the show.
The 6-foot, 234-pounder from Clemson is a downhill runner who can be a bruiser out of the backfield. That was on display Friday night when he had an angry run for 15 yards, which set up his short touchdown run a couple of plays later.
As a rookie, Mafah might not have a huge role in this backfield, but if he's exposed to waivers, it's almost a certainty someone will snatch him up.
Instead of risking this, the Cowboys need to keep Mafah on the 53-man roster and release Sanders. Not only has Sanders struggled to stay healthy, but he's also a vested veteran, so he can be retained on the practice squad without risking him to waivers.
It seems to be an easy decision, but that doesn't mean it's the one that will be made.
