3 players Dallas Cowboys can't afford to leave off the 53-man roster
There will be some tough decisions for the Dallas Cowboys to make as they trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. EST deadline.
Every franchise indeed has difficult choices to make every year, but that's especially true for Dallas following the surprise emergence of multiple rookies and outside free agent additions. These players proved they belong on an NFL roster, meaning they could be snatched up if they're let go.
That being said, here's a look at three such players who need to be kept in Dallas, otherwise, they could be playing elsewhere this season.
James Houston IV, EDGE
Dallas is arguably deeper at defensive end than at any other position. That doesn't mean they should ignore someone like James Houston IV, who has been their best pass rusher throughout the preseason.
Houston had his best outing on Friday, making life miserable for Atlanta quarterback Easton Stick. He's not guaranteed a spot, but someone will want to add him to the mix if Dallas doesn't keep him around.
Traeshon Holden, WR
Undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden was an early favorite to make the 53-man roster, but it seems as though he could be on the outside looking in. Dallas has their top four receivers set, with Holden battling Ryan Flournoy and Jalen Brooks for the final spot (or maybe two).
What hurts his chances is his lack of special-teams ability. That could be his undoing, but it might be a mistake. Holden's talent as a pass-catcher could lead to him being claimed by another team willing to let him develop without worrying about his special teams' contributions.
Phil Mafah, RB
Rookie seventh-round pick Phil Mafah has been very impressive throughout camp and the preseason. The Clemson product has proven himself worthy of a roster spot, but there are concerns the Cowboys could expose him to waivers while keeping veteran Miles Sanders.
Such a move would be a terrible mistake. It's highly unlikely Mafah goes unclaimed on waivers, which would mean Dallas would be giving up on a player who could be a valuable contributor in the running game.
