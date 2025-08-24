When is Dallas Cowboys' NFL deadline to finalize 53-man roster cuts?
It's one of the busiest times on the NFL calendar this week with teams around the league cutting rosters from 90 to 53 players. For the Dallas Cowboys, that means some crucial decisions are on the way that could help shape the direction of the team for the 2025-26 regular season.
The Cowboys have logjams at several positions, so unfortunately, there are a number of fan-favorites who could be on the outs.
MORE: Cowboys biggest winners of NFL preseason from FA steal to powerhouse rookie
It will be a stressful day around the league and everyone will have their eyes peeled on the news and waiver wire, but how much longer do teams have to make their decisions?
Let's take a look at what deadlines the Cowboys and teams around the league are facing this week.
2025 NFL roster cut deadlines
Teams around the league must trim their rosters from 90 to set their initial 53-man roster by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26. That means every team around the league must part ways with 37 players.
Players who have less than four accrued seasons must pass through waivers after being released, while those with four or more immediately become free agents and can sign with any team. That is a loophole teams utilize to immediately pass veteran players to the practice squad.
MORE: Cowboys' biggest losers of 2025 preseason from former 1st-rounder to Pro Bowl RB
After the initial reduction to 53 players, teams can then begin making waiver claims until the following day on Wednesday, August 27. Once the afternoon deadline passes for waiver claims, teams can begin forming their practice squads.
Practice squads are made up of 16 players; however, teams can receive an exemption and add a 17th player from the International Player Pathway Program. Dallas has utilized this exemption in the past, most recently last season with defensive lineman Denzel Daxon.
Let the countdowns begin.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
3 players Dallas Cowboys can't afford to leave off the 53-man roster
Cowboys must cut oft-injured veteran RB to keep Phil Mafah on 53-man roster
Micah Parsons' viral table incident to be handled by Cowboys 'internally'
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie